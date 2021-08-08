UrduPoint.com

No Play Before Lunch On Last Day Of Intriguing England-India 1st Test

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

No play before lunch on last day of intriguing England-India 1st Test

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Rain meant an intriguing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge remained in the balance, with no play before lunch on Sunday's last day India were 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209 in what promised to be tough batting conditions.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were both 12 not out.

But persistent early morning rain prevented play resuming as scheduled at 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT), with the pitch and square both remaining fully covered.

Following an inspection, the umpires decided to bring forward the lunch interval by 30 minutes to 12:30 pm (1130 GMT) in the hope the weather may relent sufficiently to allow a prompt start to the afternoon session.

Even though bad weather meant more than 100 overs had been lost in the game before Sunday's delay, there could yet be enough time left for either side to go 1-0 up in this five-match series.

There were ironic cheers from the small gathering of hardy spectators inside Trent Bridge when the sun briefly broke through the clouds but rain was still falling on Nottinghamshire's headquarters.

That India faced a tricky chase was largely down to England captain Joe Root making 109 in his side's second innings 303 after he had top-scored with 64 in a first-innings 183, which featured four ducks.

Jasprit Bumrah took 5-64 -- the sixth five-wicket haul in his 21 Tests -- to finish with impressive match figures of 9-110.

This match, much of which has taken place in overcast conditions favouring fast bowlers, was just the second instance of India's pace bowlers taking all 20 of the opposition's wickets in a Test.

The only other occasion was at Johannesburg in 2018 when Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami shared the wickets.

India, who defeated Root's men 3-1 at home earlier this year, are bidding for just their third win in 15 Tests in England and only their fourth series success on English soil following their 1971, 1986 and 2007 triumphs.

This match also marks the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, with India having lost to New Zealand in the inaugural final at Southampton in June.

The second Test of this series, at Lord's, starts on Thursday.

Related Topics

India Weather World Johannesburg Southampton Mohammed Shami May June Sunday 2018 National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

47 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

2 hours ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

3 hours ago
 Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death ..

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.