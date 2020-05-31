UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Positives From Latest Premier League Virus Tests

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:00 AM

No positives from latest Premier League virus tests

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :There have been no positive findings from the latest round of coronavirus testing carried out in the Premier League, the English top-flight announced on Saturday.

The fourth round of screening saw a total of 1,130 players and club staff tested, with the lack of any new cases bolstering the Premier League's plan to resume the season on June 17.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19," said a statement.

"Of these, zero have tested positive."That means there have been just 12 positive cases from a combined total of 3,882 tests since Premier League players and club staff started being examined earlier this month.

Related Topics

May June From Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

21 minutes ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

51 minutes ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.