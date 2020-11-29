UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Quarterbacks Left For NFL Broncos Due To Covid-19 Risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

No quarterbacks left for NFL Broncos due to Covid-19 risks

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Denver Broncos faced the prospect of playing an NFL game Sunday without a quarterback after three signal callers were declared ineligible as close contacts from Covid-19 tracing.

The Broncos (4-6) are scheduled to play host to the New Orleans Saints (8-2) after the setback.

Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock and Brett Rypien as well as practice squad quarterback Blake Bortles will not be allowed to play, the NFL Network and ESPN reported, after being pulled from Saturday practice.

They were deemed in close contact to quarterback Jeff Driskel, who was placed on the Covid-19 reserve list Thursday.

With the Broncos not expected to forfeit, they could be pressed into using an emergency quarterback, with KUSA-TV in Denver reporting that the team's last-resort is third-string running back Royce Freeman.

Freeman, 24, is a third-year NFL rusher with 1,096 career yards and 66 receptions for 401 yards.

The Saints own the best record in the National Conference while the Broncos are two games out of a wildcard playoff spot in the American Conference.

Related Topics

New Orleans Denver Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

8 hours ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

8 hours ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.