UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Regrets' But US Suffer Second Loss In As Many Days At World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

'No regrets' but US suffer second loss in as many days at World Cup

Dongguan, China, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Deposed champions the United States lost 94-89 to Serbia in a dead-rubber at the Basketball World Cup on Thursday, a day after surrendering their 13-year unbeaten run.

A young Team USA made up of second-tier NBA stars were defeated 89-79 in the quarter-finals by France on Wednesday, bringing a premature close to their World Cup defence.

More significantly, it was the reigning world and Olympic champions' first defeat in a major competition since the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

Thursday's "classification" game in Dongguan was the final that never was: the holders against the favourites.

The US were down a scarcely believable 32-7 after the first quarter and headed for a big defeat, before clawing back some of the deficit and a degree of pride.

Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings, the only remaining member of the triumphant 2016 Rio Olympic roster, said: "There are no regrets from our group in terms of what we've given, what we've sacrificed.

"The commitment everyone has made away from their families, their teams, their organisations." There was no medal up for grabs and the US have already qualified for next summer's Tokyo Games.

But there was added spice after Serbia's coach said prior to the World Cup that if the Americans met his team, "May god help them".

Sasha Djordjevic dismissed the comment as motivational irony but said that he could see the US were still shell-shocked from the France defeat in the first quarter.

Gregg Popovich's team failed to score a point during one barren five-minute period.

A rout was on the cards for Serbia, whose tournament also came to a surprise quarter-final end, at the hands of Argentina.

The 70-year-old Popovich chewed his lip and brooded.

But the US fought back in the second quarter and reduced the gap to just four points at half-time.

Going into the fourth quarter, Serbia -- led once more by the Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic -- were only three points ahead.

But the US comeback fell narrowly short and they have another classification match on Saturday to decide who finishes seventh and eighth.

Bogdanovic, who has been one of the players of the tournament in China, led all scoring with 28 points.

Barnes had 22 points and said that the Americans would give it their all in their tournament closer, when they will face the loser of the Czech Republic versus Poland.

"On Saturday we have that opportunity to go out once again, play a game, represent our country," he said.

"For some of us -- potentially all of us -- it could be our last time we wear a USA jersey, or the beginning of many.

"We will just savour that opportunity."In Friday's semi-finals, Spain play Australia and France take on Argentina.

Related Topics

USA World Australia China France Young Dongguan Tokyo Sacramento Argentina Spain Poland Czech Republic United States Serbia May 2016 Olympics God All From Coach

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

1 hour ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

1 hour ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.