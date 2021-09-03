UrduPoint.com

No Regrets For Afghanistan Veteran After Second Paralympics Canoe Gold

Fri 03rd September 2021

Tokyo, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Australian canoeist Curtis McGrath lost his legs in Afghanistan, but said Friday he was "pretty content" and had no regrets about the time he served there after winning a second Paralympics gold.

McGrath powered to victory through the wind and rain in the men's KL2 canoe sprint to retain the gold he won in Rio five years ago.

Nine years ago he was a 24-year-old serviceman three months into a tour of insurgent-rife areas of Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) and his life changed forever.

The Taliban swept back into power last month, something that McGrath admitted earlier in the week had been a distraction in the run-up to the Paralympics.

But McGrath said he would never regret serving in the country where as a young combat engineer he carried out one of the world's most dangerous jobs -- clearing IEDs.

"It's a tragic situation. My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan," he told AFP after finishing ahead of silver medallist Mykola Siniuk of Ukraine and Italy's Federico Mancarella at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

"I'm really grateful that their athletes got the opportunity to represent Afghanistan," he said.

"Yeah I was there. I was searching for improvised explosive devices, clearing the way for school buses, people going to work or whatever and I'm pretty content with my contribution to the country," the now 33-year-old McGrath said.

Such was McGrath's will to live in the crucial minutes after the blast, that he was already thinking about becoming an amputee athlete.

Partly to maintain consciousness as a survival mechanism, he joked to those helping keep him alive: "You'll see me in the Paralympics," according to his official website, CurtisMcgrath.com.

Within two years McGrath was competing at national level in canoeing, which he had first tried at school.

His rise to the pinnacle of para sports was as rapid as it was impressive.

McGrath lost his legs on August 23, 2012. On September 15, 2016, he became a Paralympics gold medallist.

