'No Regrets' Says Pardoned But Defiant Catalan Separatist

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Montblanc, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :He spent three years and eight months behind bars for his involvement in Catalonia's 2017 failed independence bid. But Jordi Cuixart says he has no regrets, days after being pardoned by Spain.

One of nine Catalan separatist leaders freed on Wednesday as a gesture of "reconciliation", Cuixart says the olive branch will not resolve the separatist crisis in this wealthy northeastern region of Spain.

"These pardons don't reflect a desire to resolve the political conflict," says the 46-year-old who heads Omnium Cultural, one of the region's biggest grassroots pro-independence groups.

Speaking to AFP, Cuixart pointed to widespread criticism of their imprisonment from NGOs like Amnesty International as a factor behind the release of the separatists, but said what tipped the balance was that "our being in prison was creating problems for the Spanish state".

Cuixart was arrested on October 16, 2017 after a demonstration outside a regional government building during which several police vehicles were destroyed.

In 2019, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for sedition.

- 'No regrets' - The image of Cuixart addressing protesters while standing on a police vehicle remains one of the enduring images of the failed independence bid which sparked Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

The prisoners were serving between nine and 13 years each for their role in holding a referendum banned by Spain's courts and that was marred by police violence.

Several weeks later, Catalonia's separatist regional parliament made a short-lived declaration of independence, prompting Madrid to sack the regional government and suspend its autonomy.

And after much thought while in prison, Cuixart says he has almost no regrets.

