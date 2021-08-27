No sign of 'collusion' between Taliban and Islamic State in attack: Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Thursday he has seen no evidence that the Taliban colluded with Islamic State militants in carrying out the deadly attacks in Kabul.

"There is no evidence thus far that I've been given as a consequence by any of the commanders in the field that there has been collusion between the Taliban and ISIS in carrying out what happened today," Biden said in an address at the White House.