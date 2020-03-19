UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Soap, No Water: Billions Lack Basic Protection Against Virus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

No soap, no water: billions lack basic protection against virus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :As nations around the world fight the coronavirus pandemic with mass lockdowns and travel bans, UN experts warn that some three billion people lack even the most basic weapons to protect themselves: soap and running water.

The outbreak has infected some 200,000 people and killed 9,000, scorching through populations across the globe after emerging in China late last year.

While Europe has become the centre of the battle against the virus, closing borders and sequestering millions of people in their homes, concerns are rising for developing nations with fragile healthcare systems.

Countries across Africa and Asia have heavily restricted travel, imposed quarantines and closed schools, with fears for impoverished communities as infections begin to grow.

But one of the most fundamental practices individuals can adopt to shield themselves from COVID-19 -- thorough hand washing -- remains inaccessible for many millions.

Using household survey data, the United Nations Children's Fund estimates 40 percent of the world's population, or three billion people, do not have the means to wash their hands at home.

Sam Godfrey, UNICEF chief of water and sanitation in east and southern Africa, said communities lack easily accessible running water, are unable to buy soap or do not realise its vital role in preventing illness.

"Even for the frontline workers, the health workers, there remains a challenge also in terms of understanding of the importance of hand washing," he told AFP.

With the first infections in the region often coming from those who have travelled internationally, Godfrey described the outbreak as "almost like a rich man's disease for Africa, which, of course, will end up with the poor man suffering the most".

Those living in tightly-packed slums, as well as the large refugee populations in camps and urban areas in the Horn of Africa, are particularly at risk because they may be malnourished or have underlying health problems. And they often lack sanitation.

In sub-Saharan Africa, 63 percent of people in urban areas -- 258 million people -- lack access to hand washing, according to the UNICEF figures. In central and south Asia this figure is 22 percent, or 153 million people.

But at the Mathare slum in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Thursday, people shrugged off the risk.

"Have you seen any of those people in hospital come from the slum? That is a disease for the rich," Ishmail Ayegah, a bicycle repairman, told AFP.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Poor Water Europe China Man Nairobi Buy May From Refugee Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

4 minutes ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

7 minutes ago

Novel coronavirus remains stable on surfaces for h ..

7 minutes ago

Rain forecast in Islamabad, North Balochistan, KP, ..

9 minutes ago

PTA supporting national efforts in fight against c ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.