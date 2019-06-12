UrduPoint.com
No Special Treatment: Fake Video Of Zuckerberg Stays On Instagram

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:00 AM

No special treatment: fake video of Zuckerberg stays on Instagram

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Instagram will refrain from taking down an ultra realistic "deepfake video" posted Tuesday of Facebook's CEO bragging about controlling billions of people's "stolen" personal data.

"Imagine this for a second: one man with total control of billions of people's stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures," an AI-generated Mark Zuckerberg says in the video.

"I owe it all to Spectre. Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data controls the future." The video was shared by British artist Bill Posters as part of the promotion for his project "Spectre," which looks at the outsize influence of technology and social media.

"We will treat this content the same way we treat all misinformation on Instagram," said an Instagram spokesperson.

"If third-party fact-checkers mark it as false, we will filter it from Instagram's recommendation surfaces.

" "Spectre," which is named after the secret villanous organization from the James bond films, aims to discuss the power of digital influencers and information online, as well as what can or cannot be believed.

According to his website, Posters and fellow artist Daniel Howe teamed up with AI startups to create "deepfake" videos of celebrities ranging from Kim Kardashian to President Donald Trump saying ridiculous things.

Posters and Howe are not trying to trick internet users, as all the videos are labeled with the hashtag #deepfake. But their work shines a light on the proliferation of faked videos online, especially as AI technology advances.

The video of Zuckerberg manipulates an actual statement from the CEO, and refers to Facebook's recent controversies over both stolen user data and one such manipulated video.

