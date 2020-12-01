No spectators at Torrey Pines PGA event due to pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Organizers of the US PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open said Monday the event will be staged in January at Torrey Pines without spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit Century Club of San Diego will stage the event over January 28-31 at the famed Southern California layout where Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open.

"We recognize that Covid-19 requires dramatic modifications to the operations of our annual event," said Century Club chief executive Marty Gorsich.

"The safety and well-being of everyone affiliated with the Farmers Insurance Open and our community remains our top priority."Australia's Marc Leishman is the reigning champion of the event, having defeated Spain's Jon Rahm, the 2017 winner, by a stroke last year at Torrey Pines.