UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Spectators For Rest Of PGA Tour Season

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

No spectators for rest of PGA Tour season

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The remainder of the 2019-2020 PGA Tour will take place without spectators as the United States battles a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, tournament officials said on Monday.

In a coordinated announcement, the remaining tournaments on the schedule said they will not host fans due to concerns over COVID-19.

All five tournaments held since the PGA Tour returned from its coronavirus shutdown in June have taken place without spectators.

Fans had initially been set to be allowed at this week's Memorial Tournament in Ohio but that plan was scrapped after a sharp escalation in coronavirus cases.

Monday's announcement means there will be no spectators at the climax of the season, which concludes with the FedEx Cup Playoff series' Tour Championship, due to be held from September 4-7 in Atlanta.

"These decisions are never easy," Tour Championship executive director Allison Fillmore said in a statement, describing the move as the "best decision for all involved." The two other legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the August 20-23 Northern Trust at TPC Boston, and the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, Illinois, will also be affected.

Fans will also not be in attendance at next week's 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota and the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis from July 30-August 2.

The PGA of America had already announced that no spectators will be allowed at the PGA Championship at Harding Park, San Francisco from August 6-9.

Related Topics

World San Francisco Olympia Memphis Boston Atlanta United States June July August September All From BMW Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

9 hours ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

9 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.