No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in won't meet bilaterally with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Group of 20 summit this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Tuesday amid a drawn-out spat between the neighboring countries over their shared history.

South Korea is "always" ready for such a separate summit but Japan doesn't seem to be, the official told reporters in a briefing on Moon's schedule for the two-day G-20 session to open in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.

It is Cheong Wa Dae's first confirmation that there will be no one-on-one summit between Moon and Abe on the sidelines of the multilateral forum.

Cheong Wa Dae officials earlier reiterated that no decision has been made yet on the summit issue.

There's no indication of Seoul and Tokyo working to warm their chilled ties. South Korea offered to create a joint compensation fund to resolve the issue of Koreans forced to toil at Japanese factories during World War II.

But Tokyo rejected it.

Diplomatic observers say that a Moon-Abe summit may be possible in the wake of Japan's Upper House election on July 21, as Seoul-Tokyo relations are a sensitive political issue on both sides.

Moon plans to fly to Osaka on Thursday and hold a dinner meeting with a group of ethnic Koreans there soon after, according to Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office.

In the G-20 session, the president will join discussions on various global issues including the economy, trade, investment and an innovative, inclusive world vision, as well as climate change, environment and energy.

He will also explain South Korea's push for the complete denuclearization of Korea and permanent peace, Kim added.

Moon will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese, Russian, Indonesian and Canadian counterparts before returning to Seoul on Saturday.

Moon is scheduled to greet U.S. President Donald Trump in Seoul this weekend.