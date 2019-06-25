UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Summit Between S. Korea, Japan At G-20: Cheong Wa Dae

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:50 AM

No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in won't meet bilaterally with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Group of 20 summit this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Tuesday amid a drawn-out spat between the neighboring countries over their shared history.

South Korea is "always" ready for such a separate summit but Japan doesn't seem to be, the official told reporters in a briefing on Moon's schedule for the two-day G-20 session to open in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.

It is Cheong Wa Dae's first confirmation that there will be no one-on-one summit between Moon and Abe on the sidelines of the multilateral forum.

Cheong Wa Dae officials earlier reiterated that no decision has been made yet on the summit issue.

There's no indication of Seoul and Tokyo working to warm their chilled ties. South Korea offered to create a joint compensation fund to resolve the issue of Koreans forced to toil at Japanese factories during World War II.

But Tokyo rejected it.

Diplomatic observers say that a Moon-Abe summit may be possible in the wake of Japan's Upper House election on July 21, as Seoul-Tokyo relations are a sensitive political issue on both sides.

Moon plans to fly to Osaka on Thursday and hold a dinner meeting with a group of ethnic Koreans there soon after, according to Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office.

In the G-20 session, the president will join discussions on various global issues including the economy, trade, investment and an innovative, inclusive world vision, as well as climate change, environment and energy.

He will also explain South Korea's push for the complete denuclearization of Korea and permanent peace, Kim added.

Moon will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese, Russian, Indonesian and Canadian counterparts before returning to Seoul on Saturday.

Moon is scheduled to greet U.S. President Donald Trump in Seoul this weekend.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Russia China Trump Wa Osaka Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea May July World War

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE, US hold sixth Economic Policy Dialogue in Was ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.