UrduPoint.com

No Survivors In Jersey Building Blast: Rescuers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 08:40 AM

No survivors in Jersey building blast: rescuers

Saint Helier, Jersey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Rescuers in Jersey on Sunday gave up hope of finding survivors from an explosion that flattened a three-storey apartment block, confirming five deaths, and another four people thought to be lying under rubble.

Police said at least five people were confirmed killed in the blast early Saturday in the Channel island's port capital St Helier, following a suspected gas leak.

"The number of Islanders confirmed to have been killed in the blast is now 5," said police chief Robin Smith after earlier giving a provisionally tally of three dead and around 12 more unaccounted for.

"There are a number of residents, we're working on the assumption of 4, that are unaccounted for," Smith added in a statement after confirming confirming the search-and-rescue operation had been moved to a recovery operation.

The next phase would involve a "meticulous and painstaking search of the debris" which could take over the coming weeks.

A gas leak was the "likely" cause, he said, adding: "But as you often hear the police service say, we keep all our options open." Aided by sniffer dogs and urban rescue experts from southern England, Jersey emergency workers had picked through the rubble overnight.

Firefighters were called out to investigate the smell of gas on Friday evening, more than seven hours before the explosion fire chief Paul Brown.

He conceded that something had gone "horribly wrong" given the subsequent disaster, but insisted Jersey islanders could still have confidence in his service.

"We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's loved ones," Brown said.

Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, said it was working with the fire service to understand what happened.

Like many others in St Helier, Jersey's Chief Minister Kristina Moore said she was woken by the blast.

"Across the island you could hear this extraordinary sound," she told the BBC.

"It's unthinkable news, we're all absolutely devastated and really concerned for the people who are involved, for those whose lives have been lost." Around 40 residents near the destroyed flats had to be relocated on Saturday, sais officials, and Moore praised the community for rallying round The incident caps a tragic week for Jersey, a British Crown dependency not part of the United Kingdom, whose economy relies on banking, tourism and fishing.

The coastguard Friday gave up a search for three Jersey fishermen missing for nearly 36 hours after their wooden boat hit a cargo ship and sank.

The freighter is owned by Condor Ferries, whose Jersey offices lie near the destroyed apartment block.

"We must call on the collective strength of the island community," Moore said after the twin disasters.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Chief Minister Police United Kingdom Gas Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

23 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.