No Terror Motive In Norway Ambulance Rampage: Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

No terror motive in Norway ambulance rampage: police

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Norwegian authorities said Wednesday that a man who allegedly stole an ambulance and ran down four pedestrians in Oslo appears to be a common criminal rather than a terrorist.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old man slightly injured the pedestrians, including seven-month-old twins, in what police called a "deliberate" act.

He was arrested a short time later and identified as someone who already had a criminal record, and who some Norwegian media said had links to far-right groups.

But "it looks now like a common criminal case that does not concern us," said Martin Bernsen, spokesman for the PST interior security service that handles anti-terrorist matters.

"At this point, we are not treating this as a terrorist matter," Bernsen told AFP, though he noted that the investigation was at an early stage.

On Tuesday, police recovered a hunting rifle and an Uzi automatic pistol along with a large amount of narcotics in the stolen ambulance.

The suspect's lawyer, Oyvind Bergoy Pedersen, told the daily Verdens Gang that the man was just trying to escape from police and had not deliberately tried to injure onlookers.

The lawyer rejected reported links with far-right groups.

A 25-year-old woman who was with the man was arrested as well.

