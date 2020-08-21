'No trace' of poison found in Navalny tests: doctor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Omsk, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Doctors have not yet found any evidence that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned, the deputy head doctor of the Siberian hospital where he was being treated said Friday.

"So far no poison has been identified in the blood and urine, there is no trace of its presence," Anatoly Kalinichenko told journalists in Omsk, adding that Navalny's condition was still "unstable".

