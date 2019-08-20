UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Trump Hotel For Greenland, US President Promises

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

No Trump hotel for Greenland, US president promises

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump jokingly promised on Monday that he would not build one of his eponymous hotels in Greenland, the day after he confirmed his interest in buying the Danish territory.

Trump tweeted a meme depicting the golden Trump International Hotel Las Vegas towering over modest, primary-colored houses along a rocky coast.

"I promise not to do this to Greenland!" he wrote.

Trump's son Eric also shared the meme on Instagram.

The meme first appeared on Twitter Thursday with the caption: "Greenland in 10 years." It was shared after The Wall Street Journal reported the president's interest in buying the island.

On Sunday, Trump confirmed his interest in doing so but said it was not a priority for his administration.

"Strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to (Denmark) a little bit," he told reporters, adding that he viewed it as a "large real estate deal."Denmark colonized the 772,000 square-mile (two-million square kilometer) island in the 18th century. It is home to only about 57,000 people, most of whom belong to the indigenous Inuit community.

Greenland's ministry of foreign affairs insisted Friday the resource-rich island was ready to talk business, but was not for sale.

Related Topics

Century Business Twitter Hotel Trump Sale Las Vegas Denmark Sunday Gold Instagram

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

8 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

8 hours ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

8 hours ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

9 hours ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

9 hours ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.