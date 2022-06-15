UrduPoint.com

No Way Around BTS Break As Military Service Looms: Analysts

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

No way around BTS break as military service looms: analysts

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Why would K-pop titans BTS decide to step back from their supergroup and focus on solo careers while at the pinnacle of their success? South Korea's mandatory military service, analysts say.

Many of the group's fans -- known as ARMY -- were moved by the "exhausted" pop stars' emotional plea for time apart to grow, but analysts say there may be a more strategic reason behind the pending hiatus.

All South Korean able-bodied young men under the age of 30 must perform around two years of military service, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

