'No way around' talking with Taliban, German FM says

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday he saw "no way around" talking with the Taliban after their takeover of Afghanistan.

"I personally believe there is absolutely no way around having talks with the Taliban," he said during a press conference after meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, in Doha.