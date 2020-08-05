UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobel Laureate John Hume Laid To Rest In N.Ireland

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Nobel laureate John Hume laid to rest in N.Ireland

Londonderry, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :British and Irish politicians gathered in Londonderry on Wednesday for the funeral of John Hume, whose tireless efforts to bridge sectarian divides in Northern Ireland won him the Nobel Peace prize.

Tributes from high-profile figures across the world continued to pour in following Hume's death on Monday aged 83, with religious leaders, former presidents and pop stars all issuing statements of sorrow.

Hume was a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, which largely ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland that killed 3,500 people.

"Mindful of the Christian faith that inspired John Hume's untiring efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation and peace.... His Holiness commends his noble soul to the loving mercy of Almighty God," Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a statement on behalf of Pope Francis.

The Dalai Lama issued his own homage ahead of the mass in Hume's home town, saying his "steady persistence set an example for all of us" and that he had "lived a truly meaningful life".

Northern Ireland's first minister and deputy first minister, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, attended the service, along with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Britain's Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis.

Despite his family asking members of the public to stay away to avoid a gathering that could be a coronavirus risk, a few dozen people gathered outside the cathedral as proceedings got underway late morning.

The family had also asked mourners to light a "candle for peace" at their homes -- a suggestion taken up by many people across Ireland, as well as in government buildings in London, Belfast and Dublin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World London Brandon Dublin Londonderry Belfast Ireland God Church Christian Family All From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

25 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

57 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

1 hour ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

53 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.