Nobel laureate John Hume laid to rest in N.Ireland

Londonderry, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :British and Irish politicians gathered in Londonderry on Wednesday for the funeral of John Hume, whose tireless efforts to bridge sectarian divides in Northern Ireland won him the Nobel Peace prize.

Tributes from high-profile figures across the world continued to pour in following Hume's death on Monday aged 83, with religious leaders, former presidents and pop stars all issuing statements of sorrow.

Hume was a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, which largely ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland that killed 3,500 people.

"Mindful of the Christian faith that inspired John Hume's untiring efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation and peace.... His Holiness commends his noble soul to the loving mercy of Almighty God," Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a statement on behalf of Pope Francis.

The Dalai Lama issued his own homage ahead of the mass in Hume's home town, saying his "steady persistence set an example for all of us" and that he had "lived a truly meaningful life".

Northern Ireland's first minister and deputy first minister, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, attended the service, along with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Britain's Northern Ireland minister, Brandon Lewis.

Despite his family asking members of the public to stay away to avoid a gathering that could be a coronavirus risk, a few dozen people gathered outside the cathedral as proceedings got underway late morning.

The family had also asked mourners to light a "candle for peace" at their homes -- a suggestion taken up by many people across Ireland, as well as in government buildings in London, Belfast and Dublin.