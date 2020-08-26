UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobel Laureate Refuses To Answer Belarus Investigators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Nobel laureate refuses to answer Belarus investigators

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich said Wednesday she refused to answer investigators' questions after she was summoned as a witness in a criminal probe into the opposition.

Opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko formed a Coordination Council to oversee a peaceful transition of power after they rejected his claim to have won a sixth term in an August 9 presidential vote.

Lukashenko dispatched the security services to violently crackdown on mass protests against his re-election and opened a criminal probe into the council, accusing its members of attempting to topple his government.

Alexievich was named a member of the council's presidium but has not attended its sessions.

"I am completely calm. I do not feel guilty. Everything we are doing is legal and necessary," Alexievich told AFP as she arrived at the Investigative Committee's headquarters in Minsk with other members of the presidium.

She left shortly afterwards, saying she had refused to answer questions and that the council's only goal was "to unite society".

Alexievich, who won the Nobel Literature prize in 2015, is an outspoken critic of Lukashenko and has supported leading opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who fled to neighbouring Lithuania after claiming victory in the vote.

Another member of the council, former diplomat and culture minister Pavel Latushko, was questioned by investigators for several hours on Tuesday and signed an agreement barring him from discussing the meeting.

Two other members of the presidium were detained earlier this week and sentenced to 10 days in police detention for organising unauthorised rallies.

The European Union has rejected the results of the election and said it will impose sanctions on between 15 and 20 people it believes are responsible for election fraud and cracking down on peaceful protesters.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote European Union Minsk Lithuania August Criminals 2015 From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

24 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

24 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

41 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

47 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

1 hour ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.