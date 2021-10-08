Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

Oslo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Nobel Peace prize was on Friday awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.

The pair were honoured "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee,Berit Reiss-Andersen, said.