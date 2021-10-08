UrduPoint.com

Nobel Peace Prize To Journalists Maria Ressa And Dmitry Muratov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

Oslo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Nobel Peace prize was on Friday awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression in their countries.

The pair were honoured "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace," the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee,Berit Reiss-Andersen, said.

Related Topics

Russia Democracy Philippines

Recent Stories

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

DDWP approves 23 schemes of roads,PHE

2 minutes ago
 FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discus ..

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec of State discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan, ..

2 minutes ago
 World Post Day to be marked tomorrow

World Post Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Possible Russia-Japan Peace Treaty: Lea ..

Kremlin on Possible Russia-Japan Peace Treaty: Leaders Confirmed Interests of Bo ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Refutes CLaims of Russia Using Energy Reso ..

Kremlin Refutes CLaims of Russia Using Energy Resources as Weapon

2 minutes ago
 Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU ..

Russia Has No High Expectations From Ties With EU - Lavrov

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.