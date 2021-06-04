UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Nobody Else Is Serena': Williams Powers Into French Open Last 16

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

'Nobody else is Serena': Williams powers into French Open last 16

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Serena Williams sent out a warning to the rest of the depleted women's draw on Friday with a dominant straight-sets win over Danielle Collins to reach the French Open last 16 for the first time since 2018.

The 39-year-old, still one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, saw off fellow American Collins 6-4, 6-4, fighting back from 1-4 down in the second set.

"I needed to win being down. I needed to find me, know who I am," said Williams, who had only won one of three clay-court matches this year before the tournament.

"Nobody else is Serena out here. It's me. It's pretty cool." Williams is now the highest seed left in her half of the draw, with all of the world's top four absent from the second week.

"There's still a lot of matches, a lot of great players, as we can see," she added.

"There's so much depth in this game now, it doesn't matter if you're playing in the first round or not, you really have to fight for every match and nothing comes easy." Williams will next face Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, with a potential quarter-final against old rival Victoria Azarenka up for grabs.

The 21-year-old Rybakina described her fourth-round opponent as "the legend of the sport" after beating Elena Vesnina on Friday.

"It's an interesting position to be in because I've been in that position, too, where I've played people that I really admired, but at the same time I wanted to win the match," said Williams.

"The tables are turned. So now, I feel like that's the same situation, but they want to win.

"Then they have nothing to lose. They just are hitting lines. You have to just realise that you can hit the lines, too." Williams, seeded eighth, had a slight scare in the second set when she fell a break down to 2020 quarter-finalist Collins, but won the next five games to secure victory.

When Williams last made the fourth round three years ago, she withdrew injured before a scheduled clash with Maria Sharapova.

The former world number one also pulled out last year following the opening round, but she looks in strong form this time around, despite sporting some strapping on her right thigh.

Williams thundered down five aces and hit 22 winners against Collins, winning in just 85 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Related Topics

Injured World Victoria Same Women 2018 2020 Maria Sharapova All From Top Court Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Second seed Medvedev races into Roland Garros last ..

28 minutes ago

France detains Russian tennis player over suspecte ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Player Released From Custody in Par ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Player Sizikova Released From Custo ..

28 minutes ago

Govt fully cognizant of development needs, problem ..

28 minutes ago

Global corporate tax deal 'in sight' as G7 meets

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.