UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Nobody Thought It Would Go So Fast': Hungary Ex-PM Recalls Fall Of Iron Curtain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:20 AM

'Nobody thought it would go so fast': Hungary ex-PM recalls fall of Iron Curtain

Tihany, Hungary, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :When Hungary's former leader Miklos Nemeth first started poking a hole through the Iron Curtain in 1989, he had no idea how quickly his actions would contribute to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of communism in central and eastern Europe.

In an exclusive interview with AFP, Nemeth tells the story of his role in one of the 20th century's pivotal events: how a simple plan to dismantle a fence on the Austrian border led to a secret pact with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that brought tears to the eyes of West German chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Their high-risk gamble allowed thousands of East Germans to flee to the West as the world watched, sparking a chain reaction that would bring down the Berlin Wall and prompt a wave of revolutions in Soviet Eastern Bloc nations.

Related Topics

Century World Europe German Berlin Hungary Border

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

9 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

9 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

10 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

10 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

10 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.