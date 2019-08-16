'Nobody thought it would go so fast': Hungary ex-PM recalls fall of Iron Curtain

Tihany, Hungary, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :When Hungary's former leader Miklos Nemeth first started poking a hole through the Iron Curtain in 1989, he had no idea how quickly his actions would contribute to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of communism in central and eastern Europe.

In an exclusive interview with AFP, Nemeth tells the story of his role in one of the 20th century's pivotal events: how a simple plan to dismantle a fence on the Austrian border led to a secret pact with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that brought tears to the eyes of West German chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Their high-risk gamble allowed thousands of East Germans to flee to the West as the world watched, sparking a chain reaction that would bring down the Berlin Wall and prompt a wave of revolutions in Soviet Eastern Bloc nations.