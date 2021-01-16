UrduPoint.com
Noel Again Leads Men's Slalom After First Run

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Noel again leads men's slalom after first run

Flachau, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Frenchman Clement Noel was fastest in the first run of the World Cup slalom in Flachau on Saturday, to lead at the halfway point for the third straight race.

Clement completed the run in Austria in 58.87sec, 0.23sec ahead of Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and 0.25 clear of Austrian Manuel Feller.

"The surface is easy, rather flat, with little speed on rather slow snow," said Noel after his run.

"If you lose speed then you get caught by the shifting surface and you never regain it.

You have to be clean and avoid mistakes. I was clean but without any sparkle." Noel led in both Zagreb and Adelboden in Switzerland earlier this month but ended up outside the top six in both races.

After hosting a women's race on Tuesday, Flachau has taken on two men's slaloms this weekend that have been moved several times because of Covid-19 spikes in Swizterland and in the Austrian resort of Kitzbuehel.

The second run is scheduled for 1130 GMT.

