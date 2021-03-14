UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noel Leads After Slalom First Run In Kranjska Gora

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Noel leads after slalom first run in Kranjska Gora

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :France's Clement Noel took the first run honours in Sunday's slalom at Kranjska Gora with World Cup overall leader Alexis Pinturault placed fourth.

With heavy snow showers and a light mist enveloping the Slovenian Alpine resort Noel topped the times by .49sec from Henrik Kristoffersen with Ramon Zenhausern third at .

56s.

Pinturault came next, two hundredths of a second back and in a solid position to pick up some valuable points in the race for the big crystal globe in the absence of his main rival Marco Odermatt.

Odermatt won Saturday's giant slalom to move to within 31 points of the French skier in the overall standings ahead of next week's finals.

The second run is scheduled for 1130 GMT.

Related Topics

World Snow Alpine Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 2,169 reco ..

20 minutes ago

Expo 2020â€™s Sustainability Pavilion inspires act ..

50 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

1 hour ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

3 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.