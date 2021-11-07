UrduPoint.com

Nomad Gallery Art Exhibition Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:50 PM

Nomad Gallery Art exhibition concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A dynamic contemporary art exhibition was concluded here on Sunday with attracting a large number of people from different walks of life in which art work of 18 artists from all over the country were displayed.

The exhibition displayed at Nomad Gallery in Lok Mela witnesses the incredible display of exquisite artwork.

Talking to APP,The founder of Nomad Art Gallery Nageen Hayat said aim of the exhibition was to convey the message of hope,human rights,equality,progress and determination to the young generation through paintings.

She said,"Nomad art gallery celebrating thirty years of its commitment to art and culture indigenous crafts training and to peace initiatives and human rights".

She said it also reflected an appropriation of ideas in movement and seminal thoughts through tonal values, powerful strokes and pure, conceptual ideas.

"Painting is the part of dreams, and accessing that part equilibrates practical nature," she commented.

The personal connection was felt towards nature as a consistent theme in the work of these artists.

She said, "I am more concerned about the people choosing to find differences instead of celebrating the similarities which make us human".

