Nomad Gallery Art exhibition starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A dynamic contemporary art exhibition will be starting from Nov 1 which showcases the artwork of eighteen selected artists representing all provinces of Pakistan.

According to details received here, the exhibition would be displayed at Nomad Gallery at Lok Mela to witness the incredible showcase of exquisite artwork.

Nageen Hyat, the founder of the Nomad Gallery has curated the exhibition.