Nomad Gallery, PNCA to organize an art show "The Golden Hour" on Jan 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Nomad Art Gallery in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize opening ceremony of an art show titled 'The Golden Hour' on January 5.

According to PNCA, Minister for Federal education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

The Art show will feature artwork of fifteen artists from across the country exploring the Northern Areas through their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums.

The artwork of fifteen artists including Ali Sajid, Arif Ansari, Ajab Khan, Tariq Mahmood, Bashir Haider, Sadia Arif, Shahzad Siyal, Danish Khan, Shaima Umar, Muhammad Hafeez, Farooq Siyal, Abid Zaman, Qazi Amanullah, Sanobar, and Tahir Bilal would displayed under the umbrella Studio Ali Sajid and National Artists Association of Pakistan.

The exhibition will continue till January 10 from 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.