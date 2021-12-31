UrduPoint.com

Nomad Gallery, PNCA To Organize An Art Show "The Golden Hour" On Jan 5

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 12:40 PM

Nomad Gallery, PNCA to organize an art show "The Golden Hour" on Jan 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Nomad Art Gallery in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize opening ceremony of an art show titled 'The Golden Hour' on January 5.

According to PNCA, Minister for Federal education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

The Art show will feature artwork of fifteen artists from across the country exploring the Northern Areas through their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums.

The artwork of fifteen artists including Ali Sajid, Arif Ansari, Ajab Khan, Tariq Mahmood, Bashir Haider, Sadia Arif, Shahzad Siyal, Danish Khan, Shaima Umar, Muhammad Hafeez, Farooq Siyal, Abid Zaman, Qazi Amanullah, Sanobar, and Tahir Bilal would displayed under the umbrella Studio Ali Sajid and National Artists Association of Pakistan.

The exhibition will continue till January 10 from 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education January Gold From P

Recent Stories

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

25 minutes ago
 vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Fille ..

Vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Filled with Innovation and Growth

36 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

46 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

54 minutes ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.