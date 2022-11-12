UrduPoint.com

Nomadic Latino Migrant Labor Aids Florida Hurricane Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Fort Myers, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Hour by hour, day by day, hurricane-devastated southwest Florida is starting to get back on its feet -- and the workers doing the hard labor are largely undocumented migrants.

They have Names like Jael, Juan and Francisco Antonio, and they flooded into Florida from other Gulf Coast states, and even from Mexico, to take on work.

Many are perpetual nomadic workers, traveling from one natural disaster to another, toiling by day and sleeping in cars and trucks at night.

Since Hurricane Ian smashed into southwest Florida on September 28, killing some 125 people and leaving tens of billions of Dollars in damage, the workers have been busily tearing down damaged homes, clearing wreckage, repairing roofing and beginning reconstruction.

Ian was a dangerous Category 4 monster of a storm, and the reconstruction work has been intense and vital to recovery in a state led by Governor Ron DeSantis, who has sought to make a national name for himself as a crusader against the very immigrants now doing the rebuilding.

Little more than a week before the storm hit, the Republican governor chartered two planes to carry migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, a quaint vacation destination in the Democratic stronghold of Massachusetts.

