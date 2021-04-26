'Nomadland' wins best picture Oscar

(@FahadShabbir)

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The critically acclaimed "Nomadland" -- about a marginalized, older generation of Americans roaming the West in rundown vans -- on Sunday won the coveted Oscar for best picture.

The much-celebrated film from Beijing-born director Chloe Zhao bested "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Mank," "Minari," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."