Non-essential Shops, Schools To Close In Germany: Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Shops selling non-essential goods, hair-salons and schools in Germany will close from Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, to halt an "exponential growth" in new coronavirus infections in Europe's biggest economy.

The partial lockdown will apply until January 10, with companies also urged to allow employees to work from home or offer extended company holidays, under the new measures agreed by Merkel with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states.

