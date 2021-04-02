None can replace folk giant Shaukat Ali , says Ghulam Abbas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Living Legend Ghulam Abbas said that noted folk artist, Shaukat Ali had no replacement due to his distinctive singing style and was an asset for us all.

Talking to APP on Friday, he informed that the deceased singer shot to fame in an era of legendary Alam Lohar because he was a pure folk singer who had learnt the art.

" Shaukat Ali sang mystic songs (Arifana Kalam) in such a beautiful way that it penetrated into hearts of music lovers besides ghazals. He also sang for films with me. Though his son is also singing, but the vacuum created by his death cannot be bridged as it could not be after the passing away of Melody Queen, Noor Jehan, ghazal maestro, Mehdi Hassan Kahn and folk giant Alam Lohar," he remarked.

He lamented that no govt institution helps the artistes when they are in need of it for their treatment or face other hardship adding that COVID-19 hit the artistes hard due to closure of programmes.

Some of them don't have money for cure, the acclaimed singer said and added that the government should establish organizations which should provide free treatment facilities.

Ghulam Abbas stated that Shaukat Ali was pride of performance and he should have been cured according to his stature and suggested that the artistes who have good earning sources should set up an institution for their colleagues by donations.

" We can only recommend it to the government but cannot compel it for this purpose.' he maintained.

Everyone has to leave this world sooner or later as death is incredible, but we should not wait for death of important people rather we should do something for them in their lives, he observed.

Ghulam Abbas prayed for the high pedestal of Shaukat Ali in Jannah.