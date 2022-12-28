Noor Jahan remembered through her popular melodies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Queen of Melody, Madam Noor Jahan was remembered here on late Tuesday in a musical program at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as singers enthralled the audience with popular melodies of legendary singer.

The show "Sada Hun Apnay Pyar Ki" featured Ghazal, Geet, urdu and Punjabi Songs by Sitara Younas, Gulshan Jahan and Bano Rehmat while Ustad Raees Ahmed will give violin performance.

In his opening speech, Ayub Jamali, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) paid rich tributes to Noor Jahan and said,"Personalities like Noor Jahan are born in centuries and Pakistani film industry is blessed to have the name of these personalities connected to it. Such artistes are the academy of performing arts within themselves and no one can every replace them." He said,"National Heritage and Culture Division and PNCA hold programs regularly to remember and acknowledge the services of artistes and promote their art to the coming generations.

" Pakistan's iconic music legend, Queen of Melody Noor Jahan's career spanned more than six decades (1930s–1990s), She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time especially throughout South Asia and was given the title of Malika-e-Tarannum in Pakistan. She had a command of Hindustani classical music as well as other music genres.

She holds the record for having given voice to the largest number of film songs in the history of cinema in Pakistan and she has the credit to have more than 40 films and sung around 20,000 numbers during a career which lasted more than half a century. She is thought to be one of the most prolific singers of all time. She is also considered to be the first female Pakistani film director.

The performers mesmerized the audience with soft melodies, captivating lyrics and soothing ambiance that served as nostalgic ambiance of past cinema age.