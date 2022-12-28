UrduPoint.com

Noor Jahan Remembered Through Her Popular Melodies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Noor Jahan remembered through her popular melodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Queen of Melody, Madam Noor Jahan was remembered here on late Tuesday in a musical program at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as singers enthralled the audience with popular melodies of legendary singer.

The show "Sada Hun Apnay Pyar Ki" featured Ghazal, Geet, urdu and Punjabi Songs by Sitara Younas, Gulshan Jahan and Bano Rehmat while Ustad Raees Ahmed will give violin performance.

In his opening speech, Ayub Jamali, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) paid rich tributes to Noor Jahan and said,"Personalities like Noor Jahan are born in centuries and Pakistani film industry is blessed to have the name of these personalities connected to it. Such artistes are the academy of performing arts within themselves and no one can every replace them." He said,"National Heritage and Culture Division and PNCA hold programs regularly to remember and acknowledge the services of artistes and promote their art to the coming generations.

" Pakistan's iconic music legend, Queen of Melody Noor Jahan's career spanned more than six decades (1930s–1990s), She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time especially throughout South Asia and was given the title of Malika-e-Tarannum in Pakistan. She had a command of Hindustani classical music as well as other music genres.

She holds the record for having given voice to the largest number of film songs in the history of cinema in Pakistan and she has the credit to have more than 40 films and sung around 20,000 numbers during a career which lasted more than half a century. She is thought to be one of the most prolific singers of all time. She is also considered to be the first female Pakistani film director.

The performers mesmerized the audience with soft melodies, captivating lyrics and soothing ambiance that served as nostalgic ambiance of past cinema age.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Film And Movies Music Hun Gulshan All Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

39 minutes ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s â€˜Sword of Honourâ€™ for 2nd t ..

54 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversar ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coin on 50th anniversary of Zayed Port and 10th anniv ..

54 minutes ago
 DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWAâ€™s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

4 hours ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.