UrduPoint.com

Noor Riyadh Festival 2022 Concludes Activities By Recording 6 Guinness World

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Noor Riyadh Festival 2022 Concludes Activities by Recording 6 Guinness World

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :"Noor Riyadh Festival 2022" has concluded its cultural and artistic activities Saturday evening after lasted for 17 days.

The events of Noor Riyadh contributed to the consolidation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position on the map of the global art scene, and the registration of the celebration in the "Guinness World Records" as "the largest celebration of light arts on earth at the world level." The 2nd edition of Noor Riyadh Festival 2022 succeeded in achieving five other world records within the Guinness World Records.

The activities, which were launched on November 3, 2022, under the theme "We Dream of New Horizons", contributed to enriching the cultural and artistic scene in the Kingdom by receiving over 2.8 million visitors throughout the celebration period to enjoy the creativity of more than 130 artists representing 40 countries around the world.

Noor Riyadh Festival 2022 is one of "Riyadh Art" programs among the four major Riyadh projects, launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on March 19, 2019, under the leadership and supervision of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) with the aim of transforming the city of Riyadh into an open art gallery that mixes tradition and contemporary in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs in promoting arts among the residents and visitors of the city of Riyadh.

For his part, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture, member of the Board of Directors of RCRC, and Chairman of the Steering Committee of "Riyadh Art" program said, "The 2nd edition of Noor Riyadh Festival was distinguished by the insightful vision and generous care of HRH Crown Prince, which enabled the celebration to become the world's largest in the field of light arts," noting that "this success would not have been achieved without Allah Almighty's grace, and then the unlimited support of the Kingdom's prudent leadership for the sector of arts in light of movement, transformation and renewal which the Kingdom is witnessing in its various sectors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Riyadh Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman March November 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

18 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

20 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

20 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.