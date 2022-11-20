Noor Riyadh Festival 2022 Concludes Activities by Recording 6 Guinness World

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :"Noor Riyadh Festival 2022" has concluded its cultural and artistic activities Saturday evening after lasted for 17 days.

The events of Noor Riyadh contributed to the consolidation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position on the map of the global art scene, and the registration of the celebration in the "Guinness World Records" as "the largest celebration of light arts on earth at the world level." The 2nd edition of Noor Riyadh Festival 2022 succeeded in achieving five other world records within the Guinness World Records.

The activities, which were launched on November 3, 2022, under the theme "We Dream of New Horizons", contributed to enriching the cultural and artistic scene in the Kingdom by receiving over 2.8 million visitors throughout the celebration period to enjoy the creativity of more than 130 artists representing 40 countries around the world.

Noor Riyadh Festival 2022 is one of "Riyadh Art" programs among the four major Riyadh projects, launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on March 19, 2019, under the leadership and supervision of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) with the aim of transforming the city of Riyadh into an open art gallery that mixes tradition and contemporary in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs in promoting arts among the residents and visitors of the city of Riyadh.

For his part, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture, member of the Board of Directors of RCRC, and Chairman of the Steering Committee of "Riyadh Art" program said, "The 2nd edition of Noor Riyadh Festival was distinguished by the insightful vision and generous care of HRH Crown Prince, which enabled the celebration to become the world's largest in the field of light arts," noting that "this success would not have been achieved without Allah Almighty's grace, and then the unlimited support of the Kingdom's prudent leadership for the sector of arts in light of movement, transformation and renewal which the Kingdom is witnessing in its various sectors.