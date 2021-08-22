UrduPoint.com

Nord Stream 2 'dangerous Geopolitical Weapon': Ukraine President

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Nord Stream 2 'dangerous geopolitical weapon': Ukraine president

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Ukraine sees the soon-to-be completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe as "a dangerous geopolitical weapon", President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

"We view this project exclusively through the prism of security and consider it a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Nord Kiev Angela Merkel Gas Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages par ..

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Energy Council encourages participation in Emirates Energy ..

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development standarises dist ..

Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..

51 minutes ago
 FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

2 hours ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.