Nord Stream 2 'dangerous geopolitical weapon': Ukraine president

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Ukraine sees the soon-to-be completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe as "a dangerous geopolitical weapon", President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

"We view this project exclusively through the prism of security and consider it a dangerous geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Kiev.