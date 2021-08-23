UrduPoint.com

Nordqvist Wins Women's British Open To Claim Third Major

Carnoustie, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Sweden's Anna Nordqvist won her third major title with a final round 69 to finish on 12-under par at the Women's British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist, winner of the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, finished one shot clear of Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas.

The experienced 34-year-old shared the lead with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen heading down the 18th, but a par was enough to secure victory.

Koerstz Madsen hit her second shot into a bunker and then shanked the recovery.

In a nightmare finish, the Dane eventually took a double-bogey six for a share of fifth place on 10-under.

A first major victory in four years was all the more special for Nordqvist with her husband Kevin McAlpine coming from the area.

"I had so many family and friends here this week it has been great," said Nordqvist, who is set to feature in her seventh Solheim Cup in two weeks' time in Toledo, Ohio.

"I have been waiting for this one for a while, it has been a tough couple of years. It is lovely to have my husband here and I could only dream about winning the Women's Open in Carnoustie. This place is truly special.

"The fans have been a great and my caddie (Paul Cormack) is also Scottish too. They have both been my rocks. It's been so nice to have crowds back this year." Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen started the day tied for the lead and after much jostling among the field it ended up as sudden-death between the pair down the last.

The older head kept her cool, but Koerstz Madsen will hope her performance over the four days will still have been enough to catch the eye of watching Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, who will name her team on Monday.

Australian Minjee Lee, winner of the Evian Championship last month, set the early clubhouse target with a 66 for 10-under before Hall (67), Sagstrom (68) and Salas (69) put themselves in contention.

But they fell just short as three birdies on the back nine and another at the par-five 14th after dropping her only shot of the day at the 12th saw Nordqvist home.

World number one Nelly Korda, joint leader after round one, holed a monster putt for a birdie at the 18th, but she could only post a 72 for six under par.

Scottish amateur Louise Duncan also posted a level par round of 72 to finish joint tenth on seven-under par to win the Smyth Salver for best amateur.

