Carnoustie, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Sweden's Anna Nordqvist won her third major title with a final round 69 to finish on 12-under par at the Women's British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist, winner of the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, finished one shot clear of Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas.

The experienced 34-year-old shared the lead with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen heading down the 18th, but a par was enough to secure victory.

Koerstz Madsen hit her second shot into a bunker and then shanked the recovery.

In a nightmare finish, the Dane eventually took a double-bogey six for a share of fifth place on 10-under.

Australian Minjee Lee, winner of the Evian Championship last month, set the early clubhouse target with a 66 for 10-under before Hall (67), Sagstrom (68) and Salas (69) put themselves in contention.

But they fell just short as three birdies on the back nine and another at the par-five 14th after dropping her only shot of the day at the 12th saw Nordqvist home.

World number one Nelly Korda, joint leader after round one, holed a monster putt for a birdie at the 18th, but she could only post a 72 for six under par.

Scottish amateur Louise Duncan also posted a level par round of 72 to finish joint tenth on seven-under par to win the Smyth Salver for best amateur.

