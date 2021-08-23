UrduPoint.com

Nordqvist Wins Women's British Open To Claim Third Major

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Nordqvist wins women's British Open to claim third major

Carnoustie, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Sweden's Anna Nordqvist won her third major title with a final round 69 to finish on 12-under par at the Women's British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist, winner of the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, finished one shot clear of Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas.

str/kca/dj

