Carnoustie, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Sweden's Anna Nordqvist won her third major title with a final round 69 to finish on 12-under par at the Women's British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist, winner of the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, finished one shot clear of Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas.

str/kca/dj