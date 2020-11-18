UrduPoint.com
Norov Meets Ambassador Haque, Notes Pakistan's Contribution To Strengthen SCO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Norov meets Ambassador Haque, notes Pakistan's contribution to strengthen SCO

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque and noted the contribution that Pakistan, as member state, is making to strengthen the SCO's foothold as well as the country's growing interest in cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

During the meeting, held at the SCO Secretariat here, the Secretary General congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to the new post and wished him every success in his professional career, according to a statement issued here.

Vladimir Norov commented on the results of the SCO Heads of State Council meeting held on November 10 via videoconference and chaired by Russia.

He particularly emphasised the initiatives proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, in particular, to set up the SCO Special Working Group on Poverty Reduction, the long term SCO youth strategy and development of scholarship programmes in science and technology.

The parties underscored the need for strong coordinated action to implement the decisions taken in the interests of realising the potential of the SCO.

In turn, Ambassador Haque praised the role of the SCO as an organisation committed to the principles of multilateralism and dedicated to expanding international mutually beneficial cooperation while taking into account the interests of the member states.

He expressed support for the Secretary-General's initiatives to further strengthen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as effective interaction with the SCO Secretariat.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and on the further development and strengthening of multifaceted cooperation within the SCO.

Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq and other senior diplomats were also present during the meeting.

