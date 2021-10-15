UrduPoint.com

Norrie Cruises Past Schwartzman In Indian Wells Quarter-final

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Norrie cruises past Schwartzman in Indian Wells quarter-final

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Cameron Norrie needed just 73 minutes to overpower No. 11 seed Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Thursday.

Norrie, the 21st seed, has now won three of four career matches against Schwartzman, who was undone by a string of unforced errors.

Britain's Norrie, appearing in his first Indian Wells quarter-final, next faces either Poland's Hubert Hurkacz or Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

Dimitrov and Hurkacz took the court later in the day.

Anett Kontaveit and 12th seeded Ons Jabeur kicked of the women's schedule Thursday with an afternoon quarter-final contest.

The combined WTA and ATP Masters is event normally held in March, but returned this fall after a two-and-a -half-year hiatus due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

India Russia Poland March Women Event Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s m ..

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s membership reflects internation ..

13 minutes ago
 1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washingto ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washington

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

3 hours ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.