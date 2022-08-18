UrduPoint.com

Norrie Dismisses Murray From ATP Cincinnati Second Round

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Norrie dismisses Murray from ATP Cincinnati second round

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Andy Murray needed a post-match on-court visit from the trainer after losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to fellow Briton Cameron Norrie on Wednesday in the second round of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The two-time Cincinnati winner needed massage on his right thigh before being able to leave the court after battling for nearly two and three-quarter hours in the final major tuneup for the US Open, which begins on August 29.

World number 11 Norrie broke open a slow-moving match stalemate with a service break in the penultimate game of the final set, sending a passing shot to the baseline behind a frustrated Murray.

Norrie advanced into the third round moments later, converting on his first match point.

"We had a couple of break chances in the second and third sets, I just played the bigger points a bit better," Norrie said.

"It came down to one or two points." Norrie produced 39 winners to 37 for three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, the pair now 1-1 in a sparse career series.

Murray converted on only two of his 11 break chances and fired nearly 40 unforced errors.

"I was not physical enough at the start of the match," Norrie said. "I was not executing the way I liked.

"All credit to Andy, it was not easy at the end but I managed to find a way. I was pleased to get through without playing my best." Elsewhere in the second round, sixth seed Andrey Rublev advanced past Fabio Fognini 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 and Canadian seventh seed Felix Auger-Aiiassime beat Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2.

In the women's draw, Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the fifth seed, defeated hometown hero Caty McNally 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7).

