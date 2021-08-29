UrduPoint.com

Norris Drops Down Belgium Grid After McLaren Replace Smashed Gearbox

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Norris drops down Belgium grid after McLaren replace smashed gearbox

SpaFrancorchamps, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Lando Norris will start the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday with a five-place grid penalty because his McLaren team had to replace the gearbox in his crashed car.

The Briton was involved in a ferocious crash in treacherous wet conditions during qualifying on Saturday, his car spinning from one side of the track to the other after the rear end hit the barriers at Eau Rouge.

The team said they had no choice but to incur the punishment.

"After assessing the damage to Lando's car, we have decided to change the gearbox, resulting in a five-place grid penalty," a McLaren spokesman told F1.com.

The 21-year-old Englishman, who is third in the driver standings, went for medical checks on Saturday and was finally given the green light to drive.

The penalty drops Norris down to 14th on the grid.

"Having failed to set a time in Q3 he was classified 10th," the Formula One site explained.

"But was moved up to ninth as Valtteri Bottas, who qualified eighth, already had a five-place grid penalty to serve in Belgium." After the crash Norris, 21, was able to climb out of his car unhurt but stunned, holding his left elbow.

"I think just a bit bruised," he said on Saturday evening. "Obviously, it was quite a big impact and I think my body's just been thrown around a little bit but I'm good. I'm ready to race tomorrow and I want to get back on track already because it didn't end the way I wanted it to."While Norris's hope of a first ever pole were dashed McLaren at least had the satisfaction in seeing Daniel Ricciardo in their other car grab a second row spot after finishing fourth in qualifying headed by Max Verstappen's Red Bull from the Williams of George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton in third.

Related Topics

Driver Car Hamilton George Belgium SITE Sunday From Race McLaren

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

2 hours ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

2 hours ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.