Norris Flew Home For Back-pain Diagnosis And Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A relieved Lando Norris said he had returned to Britain for successful medical treatment after suffering back pain while racing in last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

"It's not something that's going to heal completely overnight -- it's just bruising from being out of an F1 car for so long and then getting back into it and going straight into a race weekend," he told a video conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver said he flew home to see specialists who diagnosed his pain as deep bruising.

"We've kind of diagnosed it and I'm feeling better for this week, which is a very good thing," he said.

"I went back to the UK, remaining in my bubble, to go and see some specialists and get scans and so on.

"It wasn't something I could really prepare for or know about until after we did the first weekend.

"Obviously we had a few days off in between, but it hit my body a few days later and I was just a bit bruised."The 20-year-old Briton made an impressive return to action at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix where he became the youngest Briton to claim a podium finish, but struggled with pain at last Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix.

