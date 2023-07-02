LOS ANGELES,July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Anime Expo 2023, the largest anime convention in North America, was launched here on Saturday.

The show, which runs until Tuesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, brings together fans and industry professionals from over 60 countries for the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America.

During the four-day event, attendees can explore new products and projects from more than 400 exhibitors representing the biggest Names in anime, manga, games and entertainment.