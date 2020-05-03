North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul

Seoul, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :North Korea fired multiple gunshots towards the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula on Sunday, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul's military said.

A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff said in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South's side.

"Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual," Seoul said.