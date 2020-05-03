UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North And South Korea Exchange Gunfire At Border: Seoul

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:00 AM

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul

Seoul, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :North Korea fired multiple gunshots towards the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula on Sunday, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul's military said.

A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff said in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South's side.

"Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual," Seoul said.

Related Topics

Fire Seoul North Korea Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

8 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

8 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

9 hours ago

World’s tallest donation box launched on Burj Kh ..

9 hours ago

Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.