North and South mark 70th anniversary of Korean War

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :North and South Korea on Thursday separately marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, a conflict that killed millions of people and has technically yet to end.

Communist North Korea invaded the US-backed South on June 25, 1950, as it sought to reunify by force the peninsula Moscow and Washington had divided at the end of the Second World War.

The fighting ended with an armistice that was never replaced by a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula and millions of families split by the Demilitarized Zone.

"The Korean War is the war that has made us what we are today," saidSouth Korean President Moon Jae-in at a ceremony Thursday evening.