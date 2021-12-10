UrduPoint.com

North China Border City Reports 5 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

North China border city reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

HOHHOT, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported five locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, local authorities said.

So far, the city has reported 512 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest resurgence of the epidemic. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing held Friday.

At 6 a.m. on Friday, the border city launched its 12th mass nucleic acid testing, and as of 2 p.

m., more than 195,000 samples had been collected.

As the number of close contacts of local infections in the city has exceeded 12,000, Manzhouli has transferred part of its people under quarantine to the city of Hulun Buir starting from Dec. 2.

Manzhouli also plans to set up an examination center to ensure that local students and those stranded in the city can take the coming preliminary test of the national entrance exams for postgraduate studies on time.

Related Topics

China Manzhouli Mongolia Border All From P

Recent Stories

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainant ..

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainants

15 seconds ago
 Human rights joint responsibility of society & gov ..

Human rights joint responsibility of society & govt: Commissioner Sukkur

17 seconds ago
 International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

17 minutes ago
 DC notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

DC notifies Rs 10 rate of Roti, Rs 13 Naan

18 seconds ago
 U.S. CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for teenager ..

U.S. CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for teenagers aged 16 and 17 amid Omicron ..

20 seconds ago
 Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.