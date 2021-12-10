North China border city reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

HOHHOT, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported five locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, local authorities said.

So far, the city has reported 512 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest resurgence of the epidemic. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing held Friday.

At 6 a.m. on Friday, the border city launched its 12th mass nucleic acid testing, and as of 2 p.

m., more than 195,000 samples had been collected.

As the number of close contacts of local infections in the city has exceeded 12,000, Manzhouli has transferred part of its people under quarantine to the city of Hulun Buir starting from Dec. 2.

Manzhouli also plans to set up an examination center to ensure that local students and those stranded in the city can take the coming preliminary test of the national entrance exams for postgraduate studies on time.