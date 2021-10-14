UrduPoint.com

North China City Starts Mass Testing After New Infection

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

North China city starts mass testing after new infection

HOHHOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The border city of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region started all-inclusive nucleic acid testing on its residents on Thursday noon after it reported one locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed case the same day.

The new local infection tested positive for the corona-virus on Tuesday during routine testing on the staff of a logistics park. All the other 31 staff members under closed-off management in the park tested negative for the virus the next day, according to the local epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The patient was reported as a local case by the city's health authorities Thursday and sent to the hospital for further observation and medical treatment.

Relevant epidemiological investigation and environmental disinfection efforts are still underway.

All the contacts of the case have been quarantined and put under medical observation.

The first round of this mass testing is expected to complete by the end of the day. Meanwhile, the city has imposed closed-off management on all the areas it administers and tightened control over traffic at its entrances and exits. The city's government agencies, enterprises, and public institutions have suspended work and production activities, while schools and kindergartens have suspended classes.

Currently, the city's water, electricity, oil, gas, heating, communications, and other basic livelihood supplies remain functional and relevant departments will stay on duty to ensure regular operation of the facilities. Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia.

Related Topics

Electricity Water China Oil Traffic Erenhot Same Mongolia Border Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

52 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

1 hour ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

1 hour ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.