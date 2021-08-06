HOHHOT, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A new China-Europe freight train service was launched on Friday, linking the city of Ordos in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with Moscow in Russia.

On Friday morning, a freight train loaded with more than 2,000 tonnes of auto parts and agricultural and sideline products left a logistics park in Ordos for Moscow, marking the launch of the China-Europe freight train service in Ordos.

Loaded with 50 TEUs of goods, the first train on this route will travel north to Moscow, passing through the border port of Erenhot and Mongolia.

It is scheduled to arrive in Moscow in 15 days. Approximately 25 days are saved in transportation time when compared to shipping by sea.