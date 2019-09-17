UrduPoint.com
North China's Tianjin Binhai New Area To Have Full 5G

Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

North China's Tianjin Binhai new area to have full 5G

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality is expected to basically achieve full 5G network coverage by 2020, with 2,400 5G base stations in operation, local authorities said Tuesday.

The area is expected to have quality 5G network coverage with 4,500 base stations by 2022.

The Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, located in the area, has been rapidly developing in the application and promotion of 5G technology and is expected to be fully covered by the 5G network by the end of this year.

The eco-city signed a cooperation agreement with Chinese telecom giant China mobile in July to jointly build a 5G-based data platform, internet of things and infrastructure.

The two parties will enhance the application of 5G technology in more areas such as autonomous driving, drones, public transport service, GPS service and energy and medical services.

Binhai New area will boost the industry application and is expected to have more than 20 demonstration application scenarios of 5G technology by 2020 and over 50 by 2022, according to sources with local authorities.

China has sped up its efforts to develop 5G technologies and networks. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology granted commercial-use 5G licenses in June to the country's top three telecom operators China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.

